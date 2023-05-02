HomeArts / Events Etc.
10th Annual VA Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl Announced

From May 27 – June 4, 2023 the VA Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl will bring people from all walks of life together in celebration of a shared love of the fiber craft. 
The VA Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl has named the dates for this year’s event. Previously known as the VA Knits VA Yarn Crawl, the group is celebrating their 10th year this year. Join them as they provide nine days of fiber fun for everyone to experience at each of our ten participating shops.

During the yarn crawl, participants can pick up an event passport for their self-guided tour at their local yarn store. Crawlers will also have the option to participate virtually with an online passport. Exclusive hand-dyed colorways will be available and door prizes will be awarded daily at each shop. Participants who visit each shop and submit a completed passport will be eligible to win one of two grand prizes!

All shops will be open at least Monday through Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sunday, 1pm-5pm during the event. Participating shops will include:

A Likely Yarn / Abingdon
Backstitches Yarn Shop / Lynchburg
EWE fine fiber goods / Charlottesville
House Mountain Yarn / Lexington
Magpie Knits / Charlottesville
Stitch Witch / Bedford
Susan’s Yarn Stash / Fishersville
The Knittin’ Coop / Salem

Wool Workshop / Roanoke
Yarn Seasons / Hardy

VA Blue Ridge Yarn Crawl is a fantastic way to celebrate our love of fiber arts, explore the Blue Ridge area yarn stores, as well as support local businesses. Please visit our website at
www.vablueridgeyarncrawl.com for more information.

