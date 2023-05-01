HomeArts / Events Etc.
Junior League of Roanoke Valley Awards $56,900 in Community Grants

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) has announced $56,900 in funding was awarded this year through JLRV community grants. The JLRV’s community focus is addressing poverty by connecting the community to existing resources and removing barriers to healthcare and food. The goal is to collaborate and build partnerships within the Roanoke Valley, connecting people to the resources they need.

Annually, the JLRV awards three grants to qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations: Care That Counts, Community Focus Grant, and the Apel Family Grant. This year, JLRV is excited to announce that they are funding requests from eight organizations.

Community Focus Grant ($26,400):

  • Children’s Miracle Network: $10,950 to fund the purchase of car seats for safe discharge of pediatric patients.

  • Huddle Up Moms: $10,450 to assist the Mom H.A.V.E.N. (Harmonizing Access to Vital Educational Networks) with its educational programming and expanding mental health training.

  • Ronald McDonald House: $5,000 to help replace the grease trap in the commercial kitchen located at its main location to feed families of sick children treated at Roanoke area hospitals.

Care that Counts Grant ($25,500):

  • Humble Hustle Company: $14,600 representing two funding requests 1) 12 months rent for The Collective and 2) support of Humble Hikes and PRETTY Humble as after-school options for middle and elementary school students.

  • Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia: $5,000 towards transportation costs for the purchase of a minibus and/or minivan for its 9th Street location.

  • Mill Mountain Theatre: $5,000 to offset expenses and purchase books for its Young Audience Series tours, which are free public shows with a reading component.

  • Family Service of Roanoke Valley: $900 supporting nutritional funding care to support children and youth participating in its programming.

Apel Family Grant ($5,000):

  • The Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Inc.: $5,000 to purchase and update laundry machines in its Family Shelter.

