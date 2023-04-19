Virginia Tech Alumnus Continues To Mentor Today’s Military Leaders

After retiring from the military, Col. Tom Roberts Jr. simply found taking it easy to be much too hard. Instead, he prefers being tired to being retired.

Roberts ’62 spends much of his time these days serving on various committees, councils, service clubs, associations, and boards of directors, including the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Alumni board of directors. After graduating from Virginia Tech with a degree in business administration, he spent 34 years in the military before retiring, but he’s unretired on multiple occasions, all to help those around.

Roberts established and was the principal instructor for the criminal justice program at Augusta Technical College in Augusta, Georgia, then later was appointed U.S. marshal for two presidential terms as one of 94 U.S. marshals in the U.S. Marshal Service. To the surprise of many, he returned to the Army at the age of 70 as an international political officer, serving a tour in Iraq with the 3rd Infantry Division. His volunteer law enforcement liaison work in public-private partnership development with ASIS International earned him the singular Roy N. Bordes Council Member Award of Excellence for 2014.

Arguably, no one has lived the university’s motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), more than Roberts. “Service has been my life,” Roberts admitted.

Today, the 84-year-old’s most important role may be the one where he serves in a mentorship capacity with the leadership in the 385th Military Police Battalion headquartered in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Roberts lives in Savannah, and he regularly makes the hour drive to Fort Stewart to meet with officers and the battalion commander who oversees approximately 800 military police whose units constantly are rotating overseas.

Recently, Roberts received recognition for his efforts when the commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division awarded him “rock star” status for his service as a volunteer soldier mentor.

“Today’s Army is very tactical with a lot of things happening, high-readiness posture, and high burnout for leadership,” Roberts said. “I drop in and establish a dialogue with the incoming battalion commander – and I say incoming because the Army rotates them out of command every two years, two-and-a-half years. These guys hit the ground running, and then they move on.

“Basically, we start off doing is talking about leadership challenges – guys getting in trouble or going in the wrong direction, or officers or noncommissioned officers getting out of the service or law enforcement challenges. We would talk about alternatives and strategies. It’s a free-flowing conversation.”

The military police hold a special place in Roberts’ heart after spending much of his career working as a military police officer. He originally started his military career in the Army Reserve, enlisting after his high school graduation once his father, who spent nearly four decades in the Army Reserve, deemed him not ready for college. Roberts ultimately went on active duty as a military policeman. After serving his time, he enrolled at William & Mary, where he participated on the drill team in the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC).