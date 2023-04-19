Roanoke Parks and Recreation Awarded for River’s Edge Park Athletic Fields 

Roanoke Parks and Recreation’s River’s Edge Park was recently selected as a winner of the 2022 Fields of Excellence Award by Pioneer Athletics.

Pioneer Athletics is a leading manufacturer of athletic field marking paint and equipment that “understands that excellence in athletic field maintenance goes unrecognized and often, unappreciated.” The company’s “Fields of Excellence Award Program” honors outstanding athletic fields and the hardworking crews who diligently maintain them.

This announcement follows the Field of the Year Award received from the Virginia Sports Field Managers Association (VSFMA) in December 2022. VSFMA is a leader in the sports field industry, providing educational opportunities for members, streamlining industry standards, and recognizing member accomplishments.

In 2019, River’s Edge Park North began extensive renovations, and in 2021, Roanoke Parks and Recreation formed a three-person field maintenance crew dedicated to the park. The team has completed educational courses through the VSFMA, and has shown great dedication to the management of the facility.

These dual distinctions highlight Roanoke Parks and Recreation’s efforts to provide quality athletic facilities to the community and the tireless work of the park staff. “It’s a great achievement to be recognized by industry leaders, and it speaks to the dedication and work ethic of our team” says Greg Thompson, Park Management Coordinator.

As part of the Field of Excellence Award, River’s Edge Park will be highlighted in upcoming publications and an annual calendar.