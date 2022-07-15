NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2022

Neighborhoods throughout the City of Roanoke are invited to join over 38 million

neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military

bases worldwide.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong

first responders and police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie

to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we

are working to make that happen.

From time to time, neighbors throughout Roanoke and across the nation are asked

turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law

enforcement.

Neighborhoods will celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, picnics,

cookouts and various other community events with free food, youth events, games,

visits from emergency personnel, city officials, and more.

National Night Out showcases the vital importance of strong first responders and

police-community partnerships and resident involvement. When first responders and

the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.

For more information visit their website.