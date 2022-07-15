Bradley Free Clinic Opens Behavioral Health Wing

On Wednesday, July 13th, the Bradley Free Clinic opened the doors to the William & Margaret Robertson Behavioral Health Wing, the most ambitious construction addition in the Clinic’s history.

“Behavioral health access is one of the community’s most pressing needs,” said Dr. Randall Rhea, Bradley’s Board President. “This is especially true for lower-income, underserved members of our community.”

The 1,900 square foot expansion includes six counseling rooms and a group counseling space. Many of our donors supported the new addition, which cost $1.3 Million. Key contributions came from the City of Roanoke – HUD Community Resources, The Virginia Health Care Foundation, the Roanoke Women’s Foundation, and the William & Margaret Robertson Family Fund. Additionally, support came from the Community Catalyst Funds of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, the Thomas P. and Lewise Parsley Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, the Beirne Carter Foundation, and Tudor House.

“It was challenging to build with the supply chain issues, but we felt the need was so compelling we needed to make this expansion happen to meet the growing need,” said Executive Director Janine Underwood. “We were fortunate to have a talented design team led by Richard Rife, of Interactive Design Group along with a dedicated construction team from Lionberger Construction Services.”

Over the last two years, Bradley Free Clinic has experienced an average 200% increase in patients served, from fewer than 50 mental health patients prior to the integration with Mental Health America and the Hope Initiative. There are now over 1,000 patients receiving counseling, medication management, and peer recovery services each year.

According to the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five Americans has a mental illness, and only 40% of those receive treatment. In addition, a 2021 Community Health Assessment in the Roanoke Valley identified access to mental health services and access to substance use services as the highest health priority facing our community.

Community leaders and donors took part in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House, touring the new addition and the Clinic.

Located at 1240 3rd St. SW, the Bradley Free Clinic provides free medical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy care to the underserved through volunteer healthcare professionals. Many of our volunteers are among the most respected providers in the region. The Clinic has also expanded the hours of services with a full-time medical provider, a part-time dentist, and a part-time Licensed Clinical Social Worker. Learn more at bradleyfreeclinic.com.