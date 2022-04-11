Del. Chris Head honored with Conservative Achievement Award

The American Conservative Union Foundation recently recognized
Delegate Chris Head (R-Roanoke/Botetourt) with a Conservative Achievement Award for his
legislative work during last year’s 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session.
The Conservative Achievement Awards honor legislators who exhibit a commitment to
America’s core principles as outlined in the U.S. Constitution through their legislative
actions and voting record.
Upon receiving this award, Delegate Head had the following to say:
“I’m honored to receive this award from the ACU Foundation. Throughout my time
in the House of Delegates, I have fought for protection of our constitutional rights,
smaller government, fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, reduction of bureaucratic
red tape, and protection of our most vulnerable populations—the unborn and
senior adults. I will continue to uphold and fight for these conservative principles
in the Virginia General Assembly as we continue our work during the current
Special Session.”
Chris Head has served in the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 17th District
since 2012, where he has been a stalwart defender of the unborn, the Second
Amendment, and limited government. He is a husband, father, grandfather, and business
owner, who lives in Botetourt County and owns a senior care business in Roanoke along
with Betsy, his wife of 32 years.