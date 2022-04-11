Del. Chris Head honored with Conservative Achievement Award

The American Conservative Union Foundation recently recognized

Delegate Chris Head (R-Roanoke/Botetourt) with a Conservative Achievement Award for his

legislative work during last year’s 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session.

The Conservative Achievement Awards honor legislators who exhibit a commitment to

America’s core principles as outlined in the U.S. Constitution through their legislative

actions and voting record.

Upon receiving this award, Delegate Head had the following to say:

“I’m honored to receive this award from the ACU Foundation. Throughout my time

in the House of Delegates, I have fought for protection of our constitutional rights,

smaller government, fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, reduction of bureaucratic

red tape, and protection of our most vulnerable populations—the unborn and

senior adults. I will continue to uphold and fight for these conservative principles

in the Virginia General Assembly as we continue our work during the current

Special Session.”

Chris Head has served in the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 17th District

since 2012, where he has been a stalwart defender of the unborn, the Second

Amendment, and limited government. He is a husband, father, grandfather, and business

owner, who lives in Botetourt County and owns a senior care business in Roanoke along

with Betsy, his wife of 32 years.