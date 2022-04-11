Maynard Keller Announces His Candidacy For Roanoke City Council

In an April 12, Press Release, Maynard Keller has announced his candidacy for Roanoke City Council on the Republican ticket.

“I will run on a solid constitutional conservative platform for Roanoke City,” Keller said. “Our rights are granted to us through the US Constitution and are non-negotiable. I feel that the current Roanoke City Council has not listened to its citizens’ concerns and its legislative agenda is not conducive to prosperity and lifting up our most vulnerable citizens.”

Keller says his platform includes:

SAFE Roanoke: Fully fund and staff the Roanoke City Police and Roanoke City Fire Department. Keller proposes that the City of Roanoke raise starting pay for offices to $55,000 per year and provide the best tools available like bullet proof vests and firearms. Keller would also like to see the City of Roanoke become part of the Virginia Retirement System. Now, the City of Roanoke has its own pension plan, making it harder for experienced first responders in surrounding communities to join the ranks of the City of Roanoke.

SMART Roanoke: Keller believes that Roanoke City residents deserve a school board that is elected by its citizens and not appointed by its City Council. Keller also believes that school curriculums should be transparent, and parents have a say in their child’s health and learning decisions. Keller would also like to see a greater focus on the trades and workforce development.

AFFORDABLE Roanoke: When elected, Keller will propose Truth in Taxation, a plan that sets your real estate taxes to be either lesser of your assessed value or the Social Security cost of living adjustment for the previous year.For businesses, Keller would like to eliminate the Business Professional Occupational License Tax. This is a tax on gross revenue, whether or not the business actually makes a profit. “This tax is unfair and counterproductive,” Keller said.

ACCESSIBLE Roanoke: Sidewalks and roads need repaving — and in the case of sidewalks, created. Keller proposes that city engineers review every street at least once per year and that every street have a published repaving schedule for citizens to access.

ACCOUNTABLE Roanoke: Keller will propose “Ballot Equity” that will require City Council to appoint the runner-up to fill all vacancies on City Council and the Mayor’s Office. “No more favoritism and stacking the Council to fulfill the power grabs of run-away elected officials,” Keller said. “Government is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Our current city council has forgotten that.”

Keller and his family have lived in Northwest Roanoke since 1994. Maynard is a business owner, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, faith leader, and volunteer. He has diverse interests and has served on numerous commissions, committees, and task forces.

Maynard has had his finger on the pulse of Roanoke for years and has many great ideas for how to better serve our community.

Contact: Maynard Keller, CFP®

540-268-0530 Campaign Office

[email protected]

www.MaynardKeller.com