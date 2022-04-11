Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline Stands For Life

As the Representative for the Sixth District, I will always serve as a voice for the voiceless and a defender of the defenseless. To that end, since the beginning of the 117th Congress, I have cosponsored 21 bills that promote life and protect the most vulnerable among us. Below are just a handful of examples of the legislation I have supported. Additionally, I am proud that my proven track record as a Pro-Life legislator has earned me an “A+” rating from the Susan B. Anthony List, one of the Nation’s most prominent pro-life organizations.

H.R. 619, the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act – ensures any baby born alive after a botched abortion will be entitled to the medical care they rightfully deserve

– ensures any baby born alive after a botched abortion will be entitled to the medical care they rightfully deserve H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act – makes permanent the long-standing Hyde Amendment as well as similar provisions banning federal funding of abortion by ensuring that no federal dollars are used to pay for abortion and health plans that include abortion

makes permanent the long-standing Hyde Amendment as well as similar provisions banning federal funding of abortion by ensuring that no federal dollars are used to pay for abortion and health plans that include abortion H.R. 6060, the Conscience Protection Act – strengthens the rights of health care providers to object to medical procedures, namely abortion, that they hold serious moral or religious objections to

strengthens the rights of health care providers to object to medical procedures, namely abortion, that they hold serious moral or religious objections to H.R. 541, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act – restricts all federal funding for Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. or any of its affiliates or clinics

restricts all federal funding for Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. or any of its affiliates or clinics H.R. 1080, Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act –provides common-sense protections for unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization, a point at which there is significant scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn

Further, in addition to cosponsoring these bills, I have also joined my colleagues in writing several letters to the President and other Federal officials opposing their attempts to promote a pro-abortion agenda. Since January of 2021, I have signed 26 such letters, a few examples of which can be found below:

Appropriations Committee/Hyde: wrote to Chair Rosa L. DeLauro, asking her to continue keeping Hyde provisions and other similar policies enacted in the annual appropriations bills for FY 2022

DOJ/Conscience Protections: wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary Xavier Becerra, expressing concern with their dismissal of a lawsuit against the University of Vermont Medical Center for knowingly violating federal conscience protection laws

HHS/Title X Proposed Rule: wrote to Secretary Xavier Becerra informing him that Health and Human Services’ proposed rule to permit Title X grants to be awarded to providers who include abortion as a method of family planning violates federal law

POTUS/Mexico City Policy: wrote to President Biden asking him to reconsider his decision to discontinue the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance (PLGHA) policy because this would permit taxpayer dollars to go towards organizations that perform, promote and/or lobby abortions

HHS/Pro-Life Fetal Tissue Research: wrote to Former Acting Secretary Norris Cochran expressing support for the U. S. Health and Human Services proposed rule titled “Establishment of Safeguards and Program Integrity Requirements for Health and Human Services-Funded Extramural Research Involving Human Fetal Tissue” to improve the integrity of fetal tissue research due to the history of experiments on the remains of an aborted child

GAO/Federal Funding of the Abortion Industry: Wrote to the Comptroller General requesting updated information on federal funding for Federally Qualified Health Centers, Planned Parenthood Federation of American, International Planned Parenthood Federation, and MSI Reproductive Choices to provide greater insight to help provide increased transparency for their constituencies

Abortion is a grave human rights abuse, and as your representative, I will continue to fight for the lives of the unborn.