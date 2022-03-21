Nursing Home Reforms Will Save Resident Lives

The pandemic has been devastating to residents of long-term care

facilities and their loved ones. More than 200,000 residents and staff

have died from COVID-19; countless residents have suffered from

isolation and neglect.

The Biden Administration’s recently announced initiatives to reform

nursing homes are the most significant increase in protections for

residents of long- term care in decades. The plan would create a

minimum staffing standard in nursing homes, ensure accountability for

poor performing nursing homes, increase transparency around ownership

and finances, and provide support for direct care staff.

Chronic understaffing has been a serious problem in nursing homes for

decades and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The problem

has reached crisis proportions in thousands of facilities across the

country.

My mom was in a nursing home and I saw the horrible situation

first-hand. Too many nursing homes are channeling money into profits

and salaries for owners and administrators, not investing in adequate

staffing that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of residents, or in

living wages, benefits, and training that will attract and retain

qualified staff.

– Mrs. June Schneider / Boones Mill VA