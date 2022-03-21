VTC School of Medicine Students Celebrate Their Day in The Sun

Persistence pays off as Class of 2022 enjoys 100 percent match with prestigious residency locations

It’s unlikely anyone has referred to the rigors of medical school as a day at the beach, but the soon-to-be physicians at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) finally had their day in the sun at the annual Match Day celebration Friday.

Match Day is when medical school students nationwide learn where they are destined for their residency program after four years of study, clinical assessments, and interviews. This year’s ceremony featured a beach-theme, dubbed VTSea Match Day, and was held in person at the Jefferson Center in downtown Roanoke.

The Class of 2022 persisted through rough waters at many points during their time at VTCSOM, pivoting to online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adjusting to in-person rotation schedule changes as hospitals reduced availability, and interviewing for residencies via Zoom. The students could finally cut loose on Match Day, having learned where they will soon set sail for their residency training. All 41 students preparing to graduate in May matched to residency programs across the country.

“I’m tremendously proud of the achievements of the Class of 2022. Our students have shown remarkable adaptability through the pandemic, and their match success is a tribute to their determination and commitment to excellence,” said Lee Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “A critical attribute of any great physician is persistence in the face of unforeseen obstacles. The Class of 2022 received their clinical education from heroes in health care, who created vivid memories of compassion and professionalism our students will carry into their careers in practice and leadership.”

Students at the Match Day celebration wore a colorful assortment of sunglasses, bucket hats, flip flops, and Hawaiian shirts as they opened their envelopes and found out their destinations. They will go into 22 specialties in 16 states and 30 academic health centers. Since the first graduating class in 2014, VTCSOM students have matched in 36 states plus the District of Columbia.