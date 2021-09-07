Memorial Park To Offer Twentieth Anniversary 9-11 Remembrance

The twentieth anniversary remembrance of September 11th will feature Gary Duerk sounding Taps to honor Veterans and those first responders who lost their lives on 9-11-2001.

He will play at the Avenue of Flags located in the Veterans section of Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill.

Mr. Duerk will sound Taps at 10:50 AM, marking the time that the 5-story face of the Pentagon west wall fell due to the fire caused by the crash of the hijacked American Airlines flight 77. The crash and fire killed 59 on the plane and 125 on the ground.

Mountain View Memorial Park honors the United States military with displays on their Avenue of Flags on six patriotic holidays. The avenue has an impressive display of 30 flagpoles, placed by veteran families, to honor the men and women who have offered themselves in service to our nation.

Mountain View Memorial Park is located at 5970 Grassy Hill Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065

For more information,contact Don Wilson, President, Evergreen Memorial Trust. (540) 342-2593