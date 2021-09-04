Northside Tops Cave Spring 20-12 With Second Half Surge

Cave Spring football seems stuck on a dozen.

For the second week in a row, the Knights put twelve points on the scoreboard but it still wasn’t enough.

A week removed from their opening night 14-12 loss to Southwest County rival Hidden Valley, Cave Spring went toe-to-toe against the Vikings for one half Thursday night at Dwight Bogle Stadium before Northside quarterback Sidney Webb orchastrated a pair of second half touchdowns for the 20-12 victory.

Cave Spring had their chances, but five fumbles, an interception and misses on both extra point attempts provided huge stumbling blocks for the Knights.

Webb, however, who missed the Vikings opener last week against Pulaski County, got his game going in the final two quarters before finishing the night with 96 rushing yards on 21 scampers and 107 yards through the air.

Cave Spring took the opening kickoff and kept posession for over half of the first quarter, riding the running of quarterback Skylor Griffiths and running back Landon Altizer, along with a pair of receptions by Owen Sweeney, to get into Viking territory. But, faced with a fourth-and-twelve, the Knights went for it and Griffiths was sacked by a blitzing Viking defense. After a Viking punt on their initial possession, Griffiths was intercepted by Northside’s Lawrence Cole that led to the Viking’s opening score.

A 28-yard completion from Webb to Cameron Abshire put Northside at the Knights two-yard line and Jerel Rhodes plowed in to put the Vikings up 6-0 with 8:06 left in the half. The point-after was blocked.

Cave Spring responded when Griffiths found the end zone from 2-yards out with under thirty seconds left in the half. But, the Knights missed the PAT and the teams went to the locker room knotted at six.

Webb made it 13-6 midway through the third quarter when he scored on a keeper from 5-yards out and Jeremiah Peterson converted the extra-point. Griffiths answered for Cave Spring with a 21-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. But the point-after was blocked leaving Northside up 13-12.

Northside took advantage of a Webb-to-Cole completion in the fourth and Webb hit Abshire on a 7-yard touchdown toss on fourth down with just under seven minutes left in the game to finish the scoring after Peterson’s PAT. Cave Spring couldn’t get through the Viking defense down the stretch for the potential equalizer.

Cave Spring will look for it’s first win when it travels to Glenvar next Friday night. Northside returns to Bogle Stadium where it will face the Hidden Valley Titans.

Bill Turner