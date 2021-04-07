VDOT Holds Virtual Public Hearing For Project To Improve Route 220 Intersections

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual design public hearing for a project to improve seven intersections along Route 220 between Roanoke and Martinsville. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, April 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. as a virtual event.

To access the hearing information and WebEx, visit the project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections/ and click on the link to virtual design public hearing. VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the WebEx Chat function after the presentation is completed. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the project page after the hearing.

The $16.1 million project will reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by modifying seven intersections along this important corridor using an innovative intersection design known as a thru-cut. A thru-cut intersection redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn. The intersections with Route 220 include:

Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Pheasant Ridge Road/Crossbow Circle in Roanoke/Roanoke County

Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road in Roanoke County

Clearbrook Village Lane/Indian Grave Road in Roanoke County

Wirtz Road in Franklin County

Sontag Road/Cassell Drive in Franklin County

Dyer Street in Henry County

Modifying these intersections will increase efficiency and create shorter wait times along the Route 220 corridor by reducing signal phases. With fewer signal phases, more time can be provided to the Route 220 through movements without reducing service to the side streets.

Comments can be submitted using one of these methods:

Completing the comment sheet at the bottom of the virtual design public hearing webpage

Emailing them to [email protected] Please reference “VDOT Route 220 Intersections Virtual Design Hearing Public Comments” in the subject line.

Mailing them to Mr.Brett Elledge, PE, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem VA 24153.

All comments must be postmarked, emailed or submitted by May 1, 2021. Anyone requiring special assistance to provide input or ask additional questions may contact VDOT’s Salem District Office at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.