Catawba Sustainability Center Sips A Sweet and Rare Mountain Staple

For generations, farmers in the mountains of Appalachia have harvested sorghum and then slowly cooked it down into a sweet amber syrup, perfect for mixing with butter and slathering on hot biscuits.

Once a staple of every Southern kitchen, sorghum is now harder to find, losing space on store shelves to much cheaper refined sugar or molasses. But hands-on testing at the Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center is showing that sorghum production could help small-scale farmers expand and diversify their farms.

Manager Adam Taylor planted a small half-acre plot of sorghum at the 377-acre farm property in Roanoke County. He is studying whether the labor required to grow, harvest, and process it could be profitable for local farmers.

“We are trying to find crops that would benefit farms in the region. Our half an acre of sorghum plants yielded about 5 gallons of syrup, which then sells for up to $18 per quart,” Taylor said. “Sorghum doesn’t need a lot of land or much maintenance. Once value is added by processing it into the syrup, it can actually be fairly profitable.”

