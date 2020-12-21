Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory Announces 2021 Spring Classes

Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory has announced its? 2021 Spring Classes,? running February 1 – April 1. MMT Conservatory classes provide burgeoning artists of all ages the opportunity to hone their creative skills in acting, singing, technical theatre, dancing, music theatre, and related disciplines at the region’s only Professional Equity Theatre.

This spring, MMTC is offering 11 classes for Kindergarteners through Adults. Some courses will be held in-person while others will be taught virtually in order to best support each student’s level of comfort.

“We are so excited to be offering something for everyone this spring at Mill Mountain Theatre Conservatory,” says Travis Kendrick, Director of Education. “We found such success with both in-person & virtual instruction this year, and we wanted to continue offering both for our students. We’ll be holding all of our in-person classes in our largest space, the Trinkle MainStage, to allow for appropriate social distancing, and we are requiring all students and instructors to wear masks at all times. We hope to see you at the theatre this spring, virtually or physically!”

After consultation with leading health officials in the Roanoke Valley, and in conjunction with CDC and VDH recommendations, the theatre has developed safety protocols that will help keep staff & students safe throughout the semester, and more information will be provided to students and parents on a class-by-class basis.

Need-based scholarships are available upon request. Email ? [email protected] ? to learn more. For more information and to see the spring class schedule, visit millmountain.org/class ? .

2021 SPRING CLASSES: