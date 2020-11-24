Local Research on Drone Management Helps Country Brace For Busier Skies

Over eight days of testing, 369 drone flights launched and landed at a rural test site outside Blacksburg. In a slice of airspace that covered less than a quarter of a mile, as many as 12 aircraft were sometimes flying at once. These flights were dense by design, choreographed to answer a question that’s increasingly crucial to drone integration: How can drones share the air without bumping shoulders?

The tests, led by the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP), marked the culmination of the second phase of the FAA’s UAS Traffic Management Pilot Program. UAS Traffic Management, or UTM, is the network of systems that will facilitate the growth in drone traffic by giving operators the tools to coordinate with each other.

This is MAAP’s fifth year of large-scale UTM testing and its second year in the FAA program. This test series was more complex than anything they’ve conducted before, stress-testing the technology’s ability to handle unexpected events and engaging a range of stakeholders as UTM moves closer to implementation. MAAP, an FAA-designated UAS test site, partnered on the tests with four companies developing UTM solutions: AirMap, AiRXOS (part of GE Aviation), ANRA Technologies, and Wing.

“Building a UTM system that can allow multiple drone operations to safely share the same geographical area is a very complex problem,” said MAAP director Mark Blanks. “Operators with different aircraft, different software, different flight plans all need to be able to access real-time information about each other’s missions, as well as data on weather conditions, manned aircraft nearby, and other factors that might affect their ability to conduct their flight safely.”

Through the UTM system, a drone operator planning a mission accesses information about other flights in the area. When a flight launches, data from the drone flows back into the UTM system, contributing to a continuously updated portrait of the airspace that alerts operators to potential problems.

Today, early in the arc of drone integration, drone flights are still sparse and unlikely to interfere with each other. But as more businesses, public safety organizations, and other users incorporate drones into their work, the kind of cooperative planning and information-sharing that UTM enables will become imperative — particularly as more permissions are granted for flights that take the drone beyond the operator’s visual line of sight.

“Just like in the early days of aviation, people didn’t consider initially that you would need to have these kinds of services,” said John Coggin, MAAP’s chief engineer. “But if we’re going to see the real benefits of drones we really need to have a solution that scales safely and manages larger volumes of aircraft and higher density operational environments. Imagine urban areas with lots of deliveries and public safety aircraft that need to be able to take priority. All of these things need to be accommodated within the UTM system.”