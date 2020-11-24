SCOTT DREYER: A Lying Spirit Among Us?

‘I will go out and be a lying spirit in the mouth of all his prophets.’

–I Kings 22:22 b (NKJV)

Do you ever feel like you’re being lied to?

Do you ever feel like there is a “lying spirit” encompassing much of our country and national conversation?

A friend and fellow writer recently told me, one thing he appreciates about my columns is I keep urging folks to “think for themselves.” God gave us good brains; we need to use them.

Another reader recently commented: “Thank you for having the intellectual curiosity to ask questions….something that is seriously lacking in today’s MSM.” As a teacher since 1987, I realize that asking good questions is a part of my job and can help us move in the right direction.

There has been some (but in my view, not nearly enough) discussion surrounding voting machines made by Dominion Corp. As a language teacher and trilingual person, I’m fascinated by words. Do you know what the word “Dominion” (noun) actually means? According to Dictionary.com, the top 4 definitions are:

the power or right of governing and controlling; sovereign authority. rule; control; domination. a territory, usually of considerable size, in which a single rulership holds sway. lands or domains subject to sovereignty or control.

As a language teacher, I also like my students to examine word stems. The word stem in “Dominion” is “dom,” which means “statute, judgment, jurisdiction.” It has the idea of “control” or “ruling.” Other words with “dom” include dominate, domineering, domination, freedom, serfdom, and of course, “Virginia–The Old Dominion.”

When you think about it, if someone wanted to create a rigged voting machine to control elections, it would be hard to think up a more fitting name than Dominion.

If true, the accusations are frightening:

Dominion.

Control the voting machines.

Control the voting outcomes.

Control the power.

Control the people.

Pennsylvania with its 20 electoral votes is a key state with controversy surrounding parts of its election. The PA legislature, concerned by reports of irregularities, had arranged with representatives from Dominion Corp. to testify and explain their machines and procedures. Suddenly on Nov. 19, however, those representatives backed out and refused to testify.

PA State representative Seth Grove stated about one-fifth of the voters in his state voted with Dominion machines. He had this to say about their sudden refusal to show up and speak:

“Last evening Dominion voting systems lawyered up and backed out of their commitment to the people of Pennsylvania to provide input in a public format in which 1.3 [million] Pennsylvanians entrusted. Instead of running toward the light of honesty and integrity, Dominion Voting Systems retreated to the darkness.” […] “Why after weeks of accusations has Dominion Voting Systems not released any analysis of the success of their voting machines to the public in order to stop their accusers in their tracks?” […] “If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us? I am sad to report to the taxpayers of Pennsylvania, the 1.3 million voters who trusted Dominion Voting Systems with their ballots, that Dominion Voting Systems has hung you out to dry and slapped you in your faces.”

With all the controversy surrounding Dominion Corp., and with many dismissing such concerns as mere “conspiracy theories,” why didn’t / doesn’t Dominion testify? Since its executives should be technical pros, couldn’t they stride into the PA State House, make mincemeat of the allegations, make the doubting PA legislators look like airheads, and clear Dominion’s name once and for all? If the allegations are lies, then why weren’t the Dominion execs doing cartwheels for joy to go in there and set the record straight?

This all reminds me of what Grandma used to say: “If you have nothing to hide or to be ashamed of, you don’t need to be afraid.”

In my Nov. 20 column, I highlighted a few of the outrageous accusations that attorney Sydney Powell made the day before about Dominion Corp. and voter fraud in general. She alleged a witness understood and had seen how Dominion software and employees could change votes. If those accusations are true, they are chilling.

I am no lawyer, but an affidavit is a written testimony given to a court. When one signs an affidavit, one swears it is true, and lying to a judge–whether by speech or in writing–is called perjury. Punishments for perjury vary from state to state, but under federal law, it can carry up to five years in prison. Simply put, most people would not stick their neck out and sign an affidavit unless they knew it was true.

Today I read the redacted (partially blacked-out) affidavit that alleges knowledge of how the fraudulent voting machines were created and work today. Again, please don’t take my word for it; read it yourself (top link below.)

It was executed in a courthouse in Dallas County, Texas on Nov. 15 and filed two day later.

Seeking to be responsible, I did an internet search and did not see any indication that this is untrue. There is too much “fake news” already out there, and I do not wish to add any more.

Having been warned of scams, I do know one “red flag” of a false document or a “bad actor” is poor grammar and spelling. This affidavit starts with “I am an adult of sound mine.” Of course, that should be “mind.”

Please read the affidavit for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

If this affidavit and its claims turn out to be a fraud, my bad, and I will recant. However, if these claims are true, they represent a signal threat to our freedoms and very country, and I did my part to sound the warning.

– Scott Dreyer

Sources:

Bombshell affidavit:

https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.gand.283580/gov.uscourts.gand.283580.6.14.pdf

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/dominion

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/dominion-backs-out-pa-hearing-hours-after-trump-attorney-accuses-them