Virginia Moving to Phase 3 July 1st

Virginia will enter Phase 3 of the Forward Virginia plan next Wednesday, July 1.
There are nearly 40 pages of guidelines covering all business sectors, however, we have summarized the key changes below:
- Gatherings can include up to 250 people
- The capacity for non-essential retail will be lifted
- The capacity for restaurants and beverage services will be lifted, but physical distancing will still be required
- Entertainment venues like museums, zoos, and other outdoor venues may open at a 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people
- Gyms and fitness centers can open with up to 75% of capacity
- Personal grooming services will still need to follow physical distancing guidelines
- Overnight summer camps will still be closed
- Recreational sports will still require physical distancing
Guidelines for every business sector can be found here.