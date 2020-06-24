Virginia Moving to Phase 3 July 1st

0

Virginia will enter Phase 3 of the Forward Virginia plan next Wednesday, July 1.

There are nearly 40 pages of guidelines covering all business sectors, however, we have summarized the key changes below:

  • Gatherings can include up to 250 people
  • The capacity for non-essential retail will be lifted
  • The capacity for restaurants and beverage services will be lifted, but physical distancing will still be required
  • Entertainment venues like museums, zoos, and other outdoor venues may open at a 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people
  • Gyms and fitness centers can open with up to 75% of capacity
  • Personal grooming services will still need to follow physical distancing guidelines
  • Overnight summer camps will still be closed
  • Recreational sports will still require physical distancing

Guidelines for every business sector can be found here.