Virginia Moving to Phase 3 July 1st

Virginia will enter Phase 3 of the Forward Virginia plan next Wednesday, July 1.

There are nearly 40 pages of guidelines covering all business sectors, however, we have summarized the key changes below:

Gatherings can include up to 250 people

The capacity for non-essential retail will be lifted

The capacity for restaurants and beverage services will be lifted, but physical distancing will still be required

Entertainment venues like museums, zoos, and other outdoor venues may open at a 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people

Gyms and fitness centers can open with up to 75% of capacity

Personal grooming services will still need to follow physical distancing guidelines

Overnight summer camps will still be closed

Recreational sports will still require physical distancing

Guidelines for every business sector can be found here.