Virginia Western To Provide Mixture of Online and In-person Fall Classes

Virginia Western Community College announces that it will provide a full array of Fall Semester classes with a mixture of online and remote learning formats along with in-person technical training, clinical and lab instruction. The college strives to meet the safety, health and well-being of the entire community, and to continue its mission to provide quality educational and training opportunities.

“Our top priority is to serve the community and help our students achieve their academic goals,” said Dr. Robert H. Sandel, President of Virginia Western. “We are well-prepared to provide a mixture of online and hybrid classes that maintain our high academic standards to ensure students do not miss a step.”

Virginia Western will provide the majority of lecture and general education courses online and will be prepared to pivot its hybrid and hands-on courses to online should that be necessary. Some online courses are structured to meet at specific times on tools like Zoom, just like a traditional in-person class, so students can engage with their instructor and classmates together. Others offer a chance to learn material at one’s own pace, needing simply to complete assignments or take exams by specific deadlines. Our faculty stand ready to help students succeed, regardless of which mode they prefer.

The college released its Summer Semester re-opening plan and a cross-functional task force is continuing to develop the Fall Semester plan to submit for approval from Virginia’s Community Colleges and the State Council for Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). The plan will follow Executive Orders from the Governor, guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and other definitive public health sources. Students taking classes in person, will have smaller, socially distanced groups with protocols that align with national and statewide guidance.

Virginia Western’s School of Corporate and Career Training (CCT) resumed in-person training for Certified Medical Assistants last week, with Precision Machining and other courses starting this week. The college will resume other in-person Summer Semester courses on a limited basis beginning on June 30.

The Hall Associates Career Center will continue providing career services to students, alumni and employers this summer through online and remote means including Career Connections (CCN), Zoom video conferencing, email and phone. For more information, visit our website at www.virginiawestern.edu/careercenter.

In addition, student services for enrollment, advising and financial aid will be available by appointment beginning June 30. Students and prospective students can schedule an appointment at: https://virginiawestern.edu/advising/schedule_an_appointment.php.

For more information about Virginia Western’s Fall Semester classes and how to enroll, please visit www.virginiawestern.edu.