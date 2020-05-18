Opera Roanoke Brings Live Music to Local Nursing Home Residents

The coronavirus won’t keep Opera Roanoke from singing. On Tuesday, May 26th, Opera Roanoke will perform for the residents of Hermitage Nursing Home in Northwest Roanoke. Performing an array of songs from opera to folk, Broadway, and Americana, residents will have the opportunity to open their windows to a free outdoor concert.

To maintain the safety of the artists and residents, a singer and pianist will perform in the courtyard while residents listen in from open windows.

“Music and singing are things that can really bring people together and lift their spirits”, said Opera Roanoke’s General Director, Brooke Tolley, who will also be the vocalist for this performance. “We all could use a little bit of that right now”.

Ms. Tolley will be joined by Opera Roanoke’s Chorus Master and Director of Community Engagement, Josh O’Dell on the piano, playing and singing songs the residents may recognize from popular Broadway shows, Memorial Day favorites, and classic American folk songs.

This concert is the first of several that Opera Roanoke hopes to perform over the course of the summer before they begin their 45th season of live opera in the Roanoke Valley later in the fall.

“We want to spread as much joy as we can while people are stuck inside. They may be lonely or feeling down, and we hope that concerts like this can relieve some of that stress,” Said Tolley.

For more information, or to present a concert at your facility, contact Josh O’Dell at [email protected].