Catawba Sustainability Center Gives Beginning Farmers Room to Grow

Livestock haven’t grazed at the Catawba Sustainability Center in more than 20 years. Now, though, a herd of Angus cattle is pastured on the 377-acre center as part of a program to help beginning farmers.

The center’s small-farm incubator program gives beginning farmers a “place to get their feet wet,” Manager Adam Taylor said. “Access to land is by far the No. 1 thing that deters young farmers or beginning farmers. You don’t have to go buy something before you know if agriculture is right for you. You can do it with training wheels on because it’s a Virginia Tech farm, so there is always someone here from whom you can ask advice.”

The center, which is currently closed to the general public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sits about 25 miles east of Blacksburg in a valley near the Appalachian Trail. It partners with Roanoke County and Virginia Cooperative Extension to offer sustainable-farming workshops and demonstrations. It also serves as a living laboratory for Virginia Tech research.

James Hancock, a Roanoke County farmer who wanted to expand his herd, pays for pasture at the center to keep about 15 cows. With Virginia Tech’s guidance, he is learning how to cut his winter feed expenses by extending the time the herd can graze.

The center, part of Outreach and International Affairs, provides all the fencing, pasture-management plans, and watering systems for the cattle. The hay the cattle eat in winter is harvested from the pastures. “Instead of bringing hay in, we want to feed them off of this farm, because that’s recycling the nutrients,” Taylor said.