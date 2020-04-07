Passenger Traffic Continued to Grow at Airport Ahead of Virus Onset

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport continued to see 2020 traffic increase with February traffic up 6.8% on a year over year basis. February 2020 saw 49,687 passengers

fly via ROA compared to 46,508 in February of 2019 an increase of 3,179 passengers. Year to date passenger traffic was up 7.0% versus 2019 with 102,703 passengers served this year compared to 95,972 in 2019.

Strong community support, additional capacity (up 11.5%), fare moderation and improved airline operational reliability have all played roles in the continuation of sustained passenger growth, which began in September of 2016 and reached 29 consecutive months. February 2020’s increase of 3,179 passengers versus February 2019 equated to 109 more passengers flying ROA each day.

“We were pleased to see this positive trend continue into 2020, especially given our strong traffic numbers in 2018, and 2019,” stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “However, due to the COVID-19 virus, we are anticipating seeing a significant decrease in passengers in March and into the near term. The airlines have changed their schedules considerably and eliminated flights from airports across the country. We are confident when this health threat is diminished, we will see strong growth in travel. We continue to appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly.”

The Commission continually works with the airlines to improve reliability, reduce airfare and upgrade equipment serving the region. This has played a significant role in the increase of passengers using the airport. The commission continues to invest resources to promote the services available at ROA.