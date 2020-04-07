Virginia’s Blue Ridge Creates Takeout Maps in Support of Local Restaurants

As Southwest Virginia works together in Virginia’s Blue Ridge to get through the COVID-19 crisis, many of our local restaurants & craft beverage businesses are doing what they’ve always done – support and serve their local community by providing great food and beverage experiences.

Though they aren’t able to do that in the traditional way right now, many local spots have adjusted by working to provide some type of takeout, curbside pickup, or delivery options, and they could really use your support right now. For those who are able during this challenging time, we encourage you to show your love to our local restaurants & craft beverage businesses by placing an order.

To help you know your options, Virginia’s Blue Ridge has created a series of maps to showcase nearly 240 businesses that are open throughout the region, including individual maps that detail the main sections of the region.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Takeout Maps

Click the links below to be taken directly to the specific maps:

Botetourt County

Franklin County

Roanoke County & Town of Vinton

City of Roanoke

City of Salem

Downtown Roanoke