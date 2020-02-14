You’ve Never Seen Quilts Like This Before

The Virginia Quilt Museum opens new exhibits in February

On February 18, 2020, the Virginia Quilt Museum will open for the season and start 2020 off with five new exhibits.

“We are very excited to unveil these new pieces of art,” says, Susan Farmer, the Executive Director of the Virginia Quilt Museum, “These new exhibits demonstrate the diversity of quilting and textile arts. Some are based on traditional techniques, while others focus on color and the abstract. These new exhibits have something for everyone.”

The exhibits showcase art from several famous quilters. Rescue, Repair, Recycle, Reinvent, by Jennifer Emry explores how old quilts can be turned into new designs. Then and Now – Beyond Tradition by Linda Fielder showcases her early and newer works side by side. No Fabric / No Rules curated by Trudi Van Dyke is a 3D art installation that represents how quilt patterns can be present in non-fabric materials. Inspired by Van Gogh presented by The Fiber and Stitch Art Collective features quilts inspired by Van Gogh’s, “Vase with Red Poppies and Daisies (1890).” Each quilt provides a different interpretation of this famous painting.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the Virginia Quilt Museum will be presenting a special exhibit of quilts from this time period. The exhibit will tell the story of the Suffrage movement through quilts.

“These quilts from our permanent collection will focus on the historic importance of quilting, women’s work and political change over time,” says Farmer.

The Virginia Quilt Museum is the Official Quilt Museum of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 1995, the museum’s mission is “celebrating and nurturing Virginia’s quilting heritage.” The museum’s three floors of rotating exhibits are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm. The museum is located at 301 S. Main St. Harrisonburg, VA.

For more information about the Virginia Quilt Museum, please visit http://www.vaquiltmuseum.org or email Danielle Stockbridge at [email protected]