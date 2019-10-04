Science Museum Offering Science Based Creative Fun at Local Brewery 

The Science Museum of Western Virginia is inviting Roanokers to join them at Big Lick Brewing Company, Wednesday October 8th for this month’s “CraftBar.”

Combining great entertainment and incredible beer, CraftBar is a fun-loving event where friends and families come together to take part in an engaging and highly entertaining science-based project. Participants get guidance on how to perform the activity, and then are free to lose themselves in their own imaginations and creativity. With Halloween approaching, this month’s CraftBar has a spooky theme as the museum will show participants how to make DIY light up lava lamps that bubble and boil.

This family-friendly event is perfect for children, friends, couples and work groups. Participation is only $5 and covers the cost of materials. All proceeds go towards aiding the museum’s mission of making science and technology accessible to all individuals.

“CraftBar is all about celebrating the hands-on fun you can have with STEM subjects that facilitates learning for participants of all ages.” says Executive Director, Rachel Hopkins. “This month’s event combines a bit of chemistry, physics, art and technology, and you get to walk away with a really cool product!”