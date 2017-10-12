Roanoke’s Virginia Gentlemen to Host Annual Show

Upcoming show features 2016 Mid-Atlantic District Quartet Champions Route 1

The Virginia Gentlemen, Roanoke’s premiere a cappella chorus invites residents and visitors of the Roanoke Region and beyond to join them for their 48th annual show to be held at the Northside High School Auditorium on Saturday, November 4 at 2:30 p.m.

The performance, Then & Now…Now & Then…A Story in Barbershop Harmony features guest performers Route 1, the 2016 Mid-Atlantic District Quartet Champions and Roanoke’s premier barbershop harmony entertainers, the Virginia Gentlemen.

Route 1 is an ‘a cappella’ quartet with members from Laurel (MD), Northeast Philly, Hershey, and Etters, PA. Formed in the winter of 2015, they have enjoyed performing for audiences throughout the Mid- Atlantic region. They are proud members of the Barbershop Harmony Society, also staying very active with their chorus from Hershey, PA – Parkside Harmony.

Route 1 is a 2017 International Semi-Finalist Quartet, the 2016 Dealer’s Choice Award Winner, 2016 International Semi-Finalist Quartet, and the 2016 Mid-Atlantic District Quartet Champions. Their musical influences include Frank Sinatra, The Eagles, The Beatles, The Four Freshmen, and The Temptations. Visit the website at www.route1quartet.com to learn more.

Ticket prices for the November 4 show are $10 per person and may be purchased at the door or from a member of the Virginia Gentlemen. For ticket information, call 540-798-4136 or visit www.roanokebarbershopharmony.org.

The Virginia Gentlemen, a premier male a cappella singing organization in Southwestern Virginia, has been entertaining audiences in the Roanoke Valley since 1970 and is the Roanoke Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Chapter’s Virginia Gentlemen chorus appeals to men and boys of all ages seeking to be part of a high quality vocal performing group known for its fun, fellowship and service. The organization is a 501(c) 3 and provides scholarships to college bound high school students. As members of The Harmony Foundation, grants are also available for promoting vocal music education in schools and communities. For more information, visit www.roanokebarbershopharmony.org.