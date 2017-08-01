Radford Highlanders Festival Set for October 21

The 21st Radford Highlanders Festival will return on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Bisset Park in Radford. Those in attendance can follow the skirl of bagpipes and join thousands of others who come every year to experience the unique and exciting fun, games and food.

“SYR,” a Celtic folk-rock band from Columbia, South Carolina will head this year’s musical lineup. SYR creates original Celtic music based on battle, love, loss and heritage. Heavyweight games, sheepherding, Scottish clans, entertainers, children’s games and pipe and drum bands will round out the entertainment at the festival.

In the serious (yet quirky) Braveheart 5K, wearing kilts is both welcomed and encouraged. Runners will enjoy gorgeous waterfront views of the New River on the footpaths of Bisset Park. A free one-mile fun run will challenge the youngsters to become mini-Highlanders and immediately follows the 5K.

Bisset Park will undergo a transformational process for the day as artists, vendors, craftspeople and community organizations turn it into an open-air forum. A variety of vendors will be on hand offering a diverse and interesting set of clothing, accessories, jewelry and crafts.

The Radford Highlanders Festival is a day-long feast that offers assorted foods including authentic Scottish fare as well as classic American “festival food.” It provides a nice opportunity to savor the delicious food while marveling at the power of the Scottish athletes participating in the heavyweight games.

The Raisbeck Games at the Radford Highlanders Festival features events and competitions traditionally associated with rural and military life in the Scottish Highlands, including: weights for distance and height; the stones, similar to modern-day shotput; Scottish hammers; the sheaf toss; and the crowd-pleasing caber toss.

Chad Clark, a veteran competitor in strongman and powerlifting competitions, appears at the helm of the Tom Raisbeck Memorial Games for the second consecutive year. The three 12-athlete divisions – A, Masters and Women – has each division competing to decide a champion, or athlete, of the day.

The Radford Highlanders Festival is a partnership between Radford University and the City of Radford. To learn more, go to www.radford.edu/festival or search “Radford Highlanders Festival” on Facebook. Registration for the Braveheart 5K can be found on www.ItsYourRace.com.