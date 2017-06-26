Airport Commission Launches “Art in The Airport”

The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission is pleased to announce the launch of the Art in the Airport program. The new art exhibit is part of the Commission’s Arts at the Airport initiative. The objective is to feature local talent throughout the area to the over 1,000,000 visitors to the terminal each year.

“This art initiative is a great way to feature the exceptional talents of our local artists. These works allow the airport to partner with the community and expose the many visitors to the airport and region the talents of our community,” said Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

Each quarter, the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission will send out a request for art from one of the 19 counties the airport serves. The theme for this series is art representing summer in the region. The three artists featured represent Roanoke and are Betsy Bannan, Gerald Hubert, and Susan Oller. Each of their works is on display on the second floor of the west side of the terminal building. Paintings are available for purchase directly through the artist; however, the paintings must remain in place until September 14.

This installment of the art showcase at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport opens June 4,2017 and runs through September 14, 2017.