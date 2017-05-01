2017 Bike Shorts Film Festival Announces Prize Winners

The organizers of the 7th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival have announced the winners of the 2017 Juried Prize, Best Local Film, Best Original Music, Best Teen Film, and first Audience Choice awards.

RIDE Solutions received 15 videos representing local, national, and international filmmakers for the 2017 festival.

The films were reviewed by a panel of four judges from the RIDE Solutions service area. This year, those judges were Greg Webster of the Roanoke Arts Commission; Garrett Turner of WFXR/VirginiaFirst.com; Charles Dye of the Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts; and Tyler Godsey of the Five Points Music Sanctuary. The winners of the 2017 prizes are:

Juried Prize: Cycologic by Emilia Stålhammar, Veronica Pålsson, Elsa Löwdin of Malmö, Sweden

Best Local Film: I’m In by Dave Perry of Roanoke, VA

Best Teen Film: The Beckoning Bicycle by Blake Bauer of Pulaski, VA

Best Original Music: Back Pedal by Michael Tunes of Tigard, OR

Audience Choice, Roanoke: I’m In by Dave Perry of Roanoke, VA

The Festival will have four more screenings, one at the Academy of Fine Arts in Lynchburg on May 4th, at the Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge on May 9th, at The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg on May 23rd, and at the Rives Theatre in Martinsville. The screenings will each offer their own Audience Choice awards, and more information about each screening can be found at ridesolutions.org/bikeshorts.

Most of 2017’s submissions are also available on the Bike Shorts Film Festival YouTube channel, youtube.com/bikeshortsroanoke, for our YouTube Award. This award recognizes the video that receives the most views by the end of May. The YouTube channel hosts every film screened by the Festival in its seven year history.

The Bike Shorts Film Festival is part of the Ride Smart Celebration. A full calendar of events can be found online at http://ridesolutions.org/ridesmart.