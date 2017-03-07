Cave Spring Middle School Student Takes First Place in VSBA Art Contest

Local school board members were treated to an impressive display of creativity and faced some tough decisions in selecting the 2017 winners of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Regional Art Contest on March 6.

Student art from the elementary, middle, and high school levels represented each school division in the competition, which was judged at the regional forum for area school board members.

Emma Schlosser, from Cave Spring Middle School, took first place in the Middle School category for her piece entitled, “Hummingbird.”

“Many students competed in the regional contest and we’re pleased that Emma placed first in her category,” said Rich Moon, coordinator of Art for Roanoke County Public Schools. “Throughout the year, many of our students earn local, regional, state and national recognition for their work,” Moon said.

The VSBA Regional Art Contest was started in 1989 to promote the artistic talents of Virginia’s public school students. For each of the nine VSBA regions, a winner is chosen for the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The winning art is framed and displayed in the offices of the VSBA in Charlottesville and the Richmond offices of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.