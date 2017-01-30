Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival Accepting Submissions Through March 31

Ride Solutions wants Roanokers to be part of their “Bike Shorts Film Festival” – the annual celebration of bikes, bike people, and bike stories. Whether you are an experienced filmmaker or an amateur film buff, they want to see your short, bicycle based film in this year’s festival.

The rules are simple: Make a short film (they recommend 10 minutes or less) that has something, anything, to do with a bicycle. Documentaries, horror films, love stories, action flicks – anything does so long as it features a bicycle.

What would a festival be without awards? The group offers five award categories, each with a $300 prize: Juried Prize, Best Local Film, Best Original Music, Best Teen Film, and our YouTube Award. In addition, each screening of the festival across central and southwest Virginia includes an Audience Choice award worth an additional $100.

This year’s screening run will include the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke, the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg, The Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg, and The Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge.

For information on how to submit to the festival, visit www.ridesolutions.org/bikeshorts.

Looking for inspiration? Visit the Bike Shorts YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/bikeshortsroanoke.