Dynamic Acrobatics, Breathtaking Stunts, and Live Music Meet With “Circus Oz”

Circus Oz began in Melbourne, Australia, in 1978, and is celebrating more than 35 years of international touring. From New York to Hong Kong, Circus Oz has taken its self-crafted performances of wit, grace, and spectacle to 27 countries across five continents. They have broken box office records at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, represented Australia at scores of international festivals, and translated parts of the show into other languages, from Hindi and Japanese to Danish.

Circus Oz was founded as a combination of two already successful Australian groups — Soapbox Circus and the New Circus. The founding members of Circus Oz loved the skills and tricks of traditional circus but wanted to make a new sort of show that a contemporary audience could relate to, adding elements of rock ‘n’ roll, popular theatre, and satire.

The performances by Circus Oz are recommended for ages five and older.

During their visit, members of Circus Oz will lead a workshop in juggling, hula-hooping, and other circus skills for students ages seven to nine from Blacksburg New School.

