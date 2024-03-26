Youngkin Signs Legislation That Streamlines / Modernizes Regulations for Food Entrepreneurs

Governor Glenn Youngkin gathered with small business owners and legislators today to mark a significant step forward in Virginia’s entrepreneurial landscape with the signing of HB 759. The bill, championed by Delegate Nick Freitas, streamlines and modernizes regulations for small food entrepreneurs, making it easier for them to thrive here in the Commonwealth. “We’re thrilled to support small businesses like K.P.’s Kake Pops and the countless Virginians just like her in the cottage food industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This legislation represents our commitment to cutting through red tape and creating an environment where entrepreneurs can succeed across the Commonwealth.” “More and more consumers throughout the Commonwealth are looking for ways to purchase food products locally,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “HB759 will enable small scale food manufacturers the ability to sell and advertise their low-risk food products to a broader audience.” “The cake pop bill HB 759 is proof that some of the best work we do at the general assembly is getting rid of burdensome regulations. Standing in the way of inspiring entrepreneurs and their customers. We have a thriving cottage food industry in Virginia and this bill is a great step in paving the way to expand opportunity and consumer choice. I want to thank the governor and his office, VICFA and especially Kelly Phillips and everyone else who testified in ordered to make this bill possible,” said Delegate Nick Freitas.