Sens. Warner, Kaine Duck Questions About Their Role In Border Crisis

Geography teachers worth their salt explain that a country has at least four traits: (a) a permanent population; (b) a defined territory with clear borders; (c) government; and (d) capacity to enter into relations with the other states.

In recent years, the issue of the US’s clearly-defined territory and borders has been stretched to the breaking point as illegal immigrants have breached the Southern boundary with Mexico in unprecedented numbers. Due to their location, the initial burden has been felt most clearly in Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico.

Seeking relief for their states and also aiming to raise national awareness of the crisis, GOP Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida have arranged high-profile transfers of some illegal immigrants to liberal enclaves such as Martha’s Vineyard, New York City, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC.

Those transfers have been praised as political genius by supporters but condemned as harmful pranks by detractors. Regardless of one’s position, the roiling crisis has many aware that “every community is a border community.”

The border crisis reached a new boiling point at 11:49 pm on Thursday, May 11 when a former US government policy known as Title 42 expired. Title 42 was begun in March 2020, the first month of the Covid pandemic in the US and the last year of the Trump administration. It allowed border officials to quickly return asylum seekers back over the border on grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

In Virginia getting answers from our two US senators, Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, was anything but easy. We asked them the following three questions by email:

1. Do you have a statement about Title 42 expiring and what your plan is to secure the southern border?

2. Since you voted to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security Director, do you still stand behind his appointment or call for his removal?

3. Since you voted to confirm Mayorkas to this important position, what responsibility do you take personally for our nation’s current border crisis?

No response has been received from either senator’s office as of publication time.

Sen. Warner’s official Twitter page has had no references to the border fiasco. He did, however, on May 11 tweet about what he sees as the important need for marijuana shops to have access to traditional banking services.

In contrast to the silence from Senators Warner and Kaine, the two Congressmen representing the western third of Virginia have addressed the issue. Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA6) made an announcement that he voted for the “Secure the Border Act” on May 11.

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA9) stated by email that he too voted for the “Secure the Border Act” and explains part of his reasoning in this excerpt: “For years, our nation has experienced massive surges of migrants at our southern border. Experiencing such surges, the Trump Administration implemented a robust immigration plan to stem the flow of illegal migrants. This plan included construction of a border wall, more resources for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), tough detention and deportation policies for those crossing illegally, and a “Remain in Mexico” policy for immigrants seeking asylum, etc.

In his first 100 days after taking office, President Biden signed a series of Executive Orders reversing these policies. In the two-plus years since, our southern border has become a humanitarian crisis. Since President Biden took office, there have been over five million illegal crossings at the southern border.

As a result, both human and drug smuggling have increased dramatically. It is reported that Mexican cartels are now making $13 billion a year smuggling illegal immigrants into the U.S. Drug trafficking – specifically fentanyl – has flourished with Biden’s new policies.

Cartels have adroitly managed to send in a wave of migrants to one border location, forcing border agents there to handle and process the illegal immigrants, thus leaving large sections of the border unattended and allowing the cartels to smuggle drugs in unimpeded.