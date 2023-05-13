Rep. Ben Cline on Passage of Secure the Border Act of 2023

On May 11, Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023. The House Judiciary Committee, which Congressman Cline serves on, played a leading role in crafting this legislation and worked hard to make this the strongest border security package that Congress has ever considered.

“Since his first day in office, President Biden has actively worked to weaken our southern border through radical open border policies that have resulted in the worst border crisis in history – turning every community, including Virginia’s Sixth District, into border communities,” said Cline. “From halting construction of the border wall to deciding to lift Title 42 removal authority, President Biden has willingly and knowingly failed to protect the southern border and uphold the rule of law. While Biden and Secretary Mayorkas desperately attempt to downplay this crisis and tell Americans to just deal with it, House Republicans passed the strongest border security package in the history of Congress that secures America’s borders, and restores our Nation’s rule of law and sovereignty.”

The Secure the Border Act of 2023:

Reforms the asylum system by preventing fraud, raising the credible fear standard, and returning asylum to its historical roots and original intent.

Ends the Biden Administration’s “catch and release” policy and gives the federal government additional tools to secure the border.

Addresses the exploitation of children and ensures that children remain together, or are reunited, with their parents.

Reduces the jobs magnet for illegal immigration.

The full text of H.R. 2 can be found here.

