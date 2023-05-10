Looking to Visit Colleges in Virginia? Travel By Train

With summer right around the corner, Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) are inviting students and their parents to skip traffic jams and hop on board the train for an adventure to visit colleges and universities located around the Old Dominion and Washington, D.C.

A comfortable way to visit college towns, Amtrak Virginia travels to more than 20 institutions of higher learning along four corridors – Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond and Roanoke – and customers can continue with a same-seat trip to Washington, D.C., and other cities in the Northeast.

“There’s no better way to travel to our colleges and universities than to skip the car and travel on our state-supported trains,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA. “Whether it’s for those early college tours or trips home once a student has enrolled, Amtrak Virginia can be a part of the college experience.”

Amtrak offers easy and convenient travel between city centers, free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices (no “airplane mode”), Quiet Cars for those who want a library-like environment to work, read or doze, the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, and no middle seat.

“Making a college visit to tour the campus is important in a student’s decision to apply to a school,” said Jeff Mann, Amtrak Senior Director of State Supported Services. “We’re happy to aid the process by offering a safe, comfortable and sustainable way to travel to explore these educational opportunities.”

Virginia Anytime Fares offer a 15% discount for travel within Virginia and to and from Washington, D.C. From the Amtrak app, use discount code V552. Additional discounts are available for students and small groups. Terms and conditions apply. To learn more or book online, visit Amtrak.com/Virginia.