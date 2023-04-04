Clinical Trials Unite Veterinary Oncologists With Pet Owners to Help Unravel Cancer Mysteries

The Animal Cancer Care and Research Clinic (ACCRC) is increasing its clinical trials as it seeks to develop better treatments for several types of cancer. Clinical trials are essential for modern medicine, enabling research and development of new therapies, drugs, and techniques to fight diseases. But these advances can only happen with the support of pet owners and their participating pets.

For Sarah Rollins, receiving a cancer diagnosis for her 6-year-old dog Rhett was gut-wrenching. “We’d just returned from our honeymoon, the Thursday before the July 4th weekend, and Rhett had started not to eat. When we got the results back, what do we do? I was going crazy, googling everything.”

Finding the right path forward after a cancer diagnosis can be tough. It means considering available options, weighing up possible outcomes, and exploring clinical trials–all in fairly short order.

Rollins responded to Rhett’s diagnosis by asking a lot of questions. “For me, the vets at the ACCRC are some of the few vets that can genuinely give you the A to Z of your options for treating this disease. Everyone was so helpful and amazing at explaining things.”