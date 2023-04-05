Oyster Boom in Virginia Driven by Complex Interplay of Natural and Human Driven Factors

A recent boom in Virginia’s oyster population can be attributed to a complex interplay of natural and human-driven factors, a Virginia Tech expert said.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission moved to extend the oyster season in portions of waterways where oyster populations are strong, as outlined in Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s 2022 State of the Bay report, which found the commonwealth’s oyster stock at its best condition in a generation. Virginia is expecting its largest oyster harvest in over three decades due to a growing stock and an extended harvesting season.

“While it is impossible to attribute this success to one variable, several anthropogenic factors played a crucial role,” said Fernando Gonçalves, a research scientist at the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. “These include a labor shortage and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, changes in regulations, harvesting closures, and increased production from aquaculture, all of which collectively reduced the pressure on the oyster stocks in the bay.”

Natural factors such as weather, rainfall, salinity, primary productivity of plankton, nutrient levels, and water temperature are vital to the survival and productivity of oysters in Virginia.