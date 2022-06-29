From Roanoke to Denmark, 2024 Precision Neuroscience Conference Brings Together Top Scientist

Tor Haugstad, professor of neurology at Sunnaas Rehabilitation Hospital in Oslo, said, “Some of us treat patients, some of us treat mice, some of us are occupied with molecules. This is where scientists come together and compare the different aspects of their research that affects human nature and human biology.”

Eugene Hwang, a pediatric neuro-oncologist and translational researcher at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said, “Some of the science that has been presented is outside of the realm that I normally think about, but that’s a strength because you start to see different perspectives and tie those pieces into topics of research that you’re doing.”

Biomedical engineering also adds a significant approach.

“We learn a lot by understanding how others with different perspectives approach a problem,” said Rafael Davalos, the L. Preston Wade Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Virginia Tech College of Engineering, who presented research on Irreversible Electroporation, which is a rising method to treat cancer by exposing tumor cells to short, intense electrical pulses.

Similarly, Rolf Bjerkvig, a cell biologist and professor of medicine at the University of Bergen, sees great promise in the fusion of neuro-oncology, neurology, and neuroscience.

“We in the cancer field can learn a lot,” said Bjerkvig, who has been working in experimental cancer biology research since the early 1980s. “This effort is developing and I expect it to grow.”

For these scientists, the opportunity to discuss brain diseases in the context of “precision medicine” — an approach that considers individual differences in genes, environment, and lifestyle — made a lasting impact.

“All of us are coming from different avenues and we’re all learning things – we have clinicians that are learning the basic science and basic scientists learning the clinical side of it,” said Francis Farrell, senior director of research and development at Carilion Clinic. “The breadth that we’ve covered in neurodevelopment over these two days has been tremendous.”