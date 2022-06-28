An Open Letter to Senator Mark Warner (D-VA): Is There Any Congressional Oversight on the $41 Billion Given to Ukraine Since May 21?

Dear Senator Warner:

Thank you for your email Thursday morning. However, you failed to answer my most important question concerning Congressional oversight or fiscal accountability in regard to our proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. In fact, I respectively think that you deliberately ignored my question because you are embarrassed to admit the truth. Frankly, the modified form letter I read insulted my intelligence and bored me.

If I may briefly digress, in case you think that my question was trivial, Russia has approximately 6,000 nuclear weapons pointed in our direction. Their prime targets include every major U.S. city, railway junction, satellites, submarines and approximately 800 U.S. military bases abroad. Their targets also involve cyberattacks and a nuclear EMP burst in order to destroy our electrical grid, which would result in the U.S. functioning like it was 1872.

Right now, a plethora of Russian nuclear-armed submarines in the Atlantic can easily obliterate every major east coast city from Boston to Miami in less than six minutes, which most likely would occur between midnight and 5 a.m. Use your imagination on how identical submarines in the Pacific would cause similar obliteration to every major west coast city from Seattle to San Diego along with Anchorage, Pearl Harbor and elsewhere. No city or nuclear silo regardless of the time zone from Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Guam would survive such a nuclear attack.

Russia’s nuclear warheads would especially target Mount Weather, Virginia, Raven Rock, Pennsylvania, Camp David, Maryland, Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado and the countless other “secret” presidential bunkers in all fifty states unknown to 99.99% of all Americans. These same warheads most certainly would target Capitol Hill, the White House and Pentagon potentially making all the original quadrants of Washington D.C. into one or more huge lunar or Martian craters, which would instantaneously decapitate the entire federal government including you Mr. Senator.

I have one basic question. Are there any American clerks or accountants, who have a basic knowledge of Microsoft Excel spreadsheets, keeping track of over the $41 billion that Congress has given Ukraine since May 21? Who exactly is keeping track of these debits and credits on a spreadsheet or perhaps in an old-fashioned ledger? This is not a complicated question. I have also read that Congress has given Ukraine $54 billion in “assistance” since December 2021. That is a hell of a lot of money in my opinion.

I have a second question. How many billions of dollars along with military, economic and humanitarian assistance have the other twenty-nine prosperous NATO countries, especially Canada, Great Britain, France and Germany, given to Ukraine since December 2021? I would be totally shocked if the dollar amount exceeded $5 billion.

If so, why is the United States carrying NATO’s financial burden in central and eastern Europe when our real strategic threat is from Communist China in both the South China Sea and especially Taiwan? To say otherwise is both naïve and stupid. Please enlighten me.

However, please do NOT tell me that the task of Congressional oversight or financial accountability funded by 144,300,000 hardworking federal taxpayers is the sole responsibility of extremely corrupt Ukrainian government bureaucrats, oligarchs and generals, whose nation is headed by a former comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, who is usually attired in a skin-tight olive green, short sleeved, macho muscle T-shirt. Did you know that Ukraine has been considered the third-most-corrupt country in all of Europe after Russia and Azerbaijan since April 2019?

I unfortunately wonder what is the black market price of a Stinger missile along with a launcher, which would be in extremely high demand by such terrorists as ISIS, Hezbollah and Hamas? A corrupt Ukrainian oligarch or general could easily make $350,000 or more off such a “sale.” You, Mr. Senator, should certainly know this black market price since you are the Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

If there is no Congressional oversight on the $54 billion given to Ukraine since December 2021 as I suspect, I do not feel exactly overjoyed and elated that the U.S. taxpayers’ money is in such stellar and honest financial hands. Today, Washington reminds of the total opposite of that venerable and trustworthy feel-good 1981 Smith Barney commercial with John Houseman in regard to sound money management. I just wonder when did $54 billion become chump change to the United States Senate?

You, Mr. Senator, should be able to easily answer this question since you are on the three Senate Committees for Banking, Budget and Finance, which almost makes you a bona fide financial wizard.

It strongly appears to me that our military, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine, which is initially transferred to Poland or another nearby NATO country, crosses the Ukrainian border, and basically goes down a long, financial black hole with no Congressional oversight whatsoever. Am I correct?

If that is indeed true, billions of dollars from the U.S. Treasury could potentially be squandered when our present inflation rate is truly much higher than 8.6%, and Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies will most likely result in a painful recession for the average American.

I wonder what percentage of our billions of dollars in Ukrainian assistance will probably end up in secret Swiss bank accounts? I ask this question because Ukraine is most likely going to lose this war of attrition despite all the optimistic comments and happy-talk from our “genius” Pentagon generals Milley and Austin not to mention our “esteemed” cognitively impaired commander-in-chief, who has become our worst president since the feckless James Buchanan occupied the White House from March 4, 1857 to March 4, 1861.

I would appreciate an answer to my two questions. After all, the U.S. national debt is presently over $30.5 trillion, and likely to increase much more rapidly in the immediate future since the Federal Reserve increased the benchmark federal-funds rate by .75% on June 15.

I propose that if the national debt ever exceeds $31 billion all Congressional pensions should be reduced by 50%. What do you think of my proposal Mr. Senator? I think that my proposal would certainly induce a lot of legislative collaboration between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Although the republican-governed United States can sustain a modest increase in our national debt for the foreseeable future, much of our empire abroad or Pax Americana cannot, and geopolitical vacuums do not last very long. That would especially be true today in the Indo-Pacific region. Communist China’s recent economic and naval inroads to the Solomon Islands and other south Pacific islands northeast of Australia are prime examples.

I have twice emailed my local Congressman Ben Cline (R-VA) of the 6th Congressional District concerning these same questions in the past month, but so far I have received no reply. Perhaps you can help me?

Sincerely,

Robert L. Maronic / Roanoke