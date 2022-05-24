Virginia Remains Tied At All-time Record High Gas Average 

The national average for a gallon of gas has not fallen for nearly a month. Gasoline has either remained flat or risen every day since April 24 and has set a new record daily since May 10. That was the day gas eclipsed the previous record high of $4.33, set earlier this year on March 11. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.59 and all 50 states are above $4 per gallon.

“Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.8 million bbl to 220.2 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand increased from 8.7 million b/d to 9 million b/d. Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher. This supply/demand dynamic and volatile crude prices will keep upward pressure on pump prices.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.59, which is 47 cents more than a month ago, and $1.56 more than a year ago. Virginia’s average is $4.46 today (tied with the record set on Friday 4/20/22), up 15 cents in a week, up 51 cents in a month, and up $1.52 from this day one year ago.