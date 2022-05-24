May 28 Is Red-Letter Day For Green Thumbs

With spring in full swing and the recent rains greening things up, Roanoke area gardeners can take advantage of two fine opportunities this Saturday, May 28.

As mentioned here earlier, The Blue Ridge Wildflower Society will host their annual Native Plant Sale from 9:00 am to noon at 3640 Colonial Avenue, on the grass behind the parking lot. Buyers should come early, as supplies may sell out well before noon. More information is here.

With growing attention on environmental protection and the value of indigenous flora, this sale is an excellent opportunity to boost the presence of native species in your yard.

In addition, the Vinton Library will be hosting a plant swap on May 28, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Per their website: “Spread smiles, share plants! Bring a plant and exchange it for one someone else has brought. Please bring only healthy plants in a container. Bring a box or bag to take your new plant home. We will have plant stakes for labeling plants received.”

The library is at 300 S. Pollard St. in downtown Vinton.

Countless studies have shown that gardening, outdoor exercise, and exposure to fresh air and sunshine yield numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits. Moreover, well-landscaped yards can add up to 5-10% on the resale value of a home.

You can make the world a better and more beautiful place, and you can start by planting more flowers.

–Scott Dreyer