Construction To Begin on New Roundabout at Route 311 and Route 419

Traffic to detour onto I-81 between exits 140 and 141 this summer for four to six weeks

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is beginning a road project to replace the signalized intersection of Route 311 and Route 419 in Roanoke County at Hanging Rock with a roundabout. Constructing a roundabout can enhance safety, improve traffic flow and require lower maintenance costs when compared to traditional intersections.

Work is expected to start in late April and be completed in late fall 2022. During construction of the new roundabout, drivers can expect the following impacts:

From late April through Memorial Day

Nighttime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic may be in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, at the intersection of Route 311 and Route 419 starting in late April for pipe installation and paving and to construct a new right turn lane and a portion of the new roundabout.

Early June through Mid-August

Portions of the Route 419 and Route 311 intersection will be closed, and a detour will be in place for approximately four to six weeks sometime between early June and mid-August.

During this time period, some drivers will need to detour around the partial intersection closure onto Interstate 81 using exit 140 onto Thompson Memorial Drive and exit 141 onto Route 419. To access the graphic that depicts the partial intersection closure that will be in place for four to six weeks this summer, visit the project page.

During the partial intersection closure, drivers will not be able to turn left from northbound Thompson Memorial Drive onto Route 311 (Catawba Valley Drive). In addition, northbound Route 419 (Electric Road) traffic will not be able to continue straight at the intersection onto Thompson Memorial Drive. Southbound Thompson Memorial Drive traffic will not be able drive straight onto Route 419.

August through November

The new roundabout is expected to be open to traffic in August or September. Drivers should still expect nighttime lane closures with flaggers between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, around the roundabout for final paving, pavement marking and sign installation.

VDOT awarded the $2.4 million contract to contractor E.C. Pace from Roanoke in February.