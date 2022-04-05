52.4 F
Roanoke
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HomeColumnistsDEVOTIONAL: Arise and Work
Columnists

DEVOTIONAL: Arise and Work

0

Of the gold, silver, bronze, and iron there is no limit. Arise and work, and may the LORD be with you.  — I Chronicles 22:16 (NASB)

Track and Field experts agree that the most crucial and problematic moment of any relay race is the handing off of the baton. On a metaphorical level, the same is true as “the baton is passed”–or attempted to be passed–from one generation to the next. As the most famous King of ancient Israel, David, was reaching the end of his life, he observed: “My son Solomon is young and inexperienced.” Therefore, seeking to “pass the baton,” the Bible explains that “David made ample preparations before his death” (I Chronicles 22:5). In verse 6 we read: “Then he called for his son Solomon, and charged him to build a house for the Lord God of Israel.” Noting how Israel was booming economically at the time, David told his son “Of the gold, silver, bronze, and iron there is no limit.” However, to make the new temple a reality, David then told his son: “Arise and work, and may the LORD be with you.” Looking at your bank or 401k statement, you may not believe your gold and silver are unlimited. However, our modern creature comforts give us a higher material standard of living than that of ancient kings. Moreover, your smartphone has far more computing power than NASA’s Apollo 11 program that in 1969 put a man on the Moon. We live in an age of tremendous resources. But David also told Solomon “Arise and work,” which is like today’s parlance “get off the couch and get busy.” As one preacher explained, “Prayer is not leaning against a shovel and wishing for a ditch.” Do your part and, if you are doing the right thing, “the LORD be with you.” As poet Maya Angelou wrote, “Nothing will work unless you do.”

S.G.D.

Previous articleGovernor Glenn Youngkin to Legislators: Actions Speak Louder Than Words, We Can Lower Gas Prices Now

Latest Columnist Posts

DEVOTIONAL: Know What To Do

From Issachar, men who understood the times and knew what Israel should do (...)  - I Chronicles 12:32a (Berean Study Bible) Someone once quipped, "There...

Will Sen. Edwards Block Gas, Grocery, Tax Relief?

As reported in The Roanoke Star on March 28, the Virginia General Assembly dismissed last month yet failed in their responsibility to create a...

SCOTT DREYER: Headline Round-up

As reported in The Roanoke Star yesterday, it only took major news outlets like The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN and many...

SCOTT DREYER: 1.5 Years Later, NYT, WaPo, Others Admit Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal Is Real

It was October 24, 2020, and tensions were at a fevered pitch. The presidential election appeared neck and neck. The outcome seemed to hang...

DEVOTIONAL: Stay At It!

For you need endurance, so that after you have done God's will you can receive what he has promised.  -- Hebrews 10:36 (ISV) In The...
© 2022 Whisper One Media