DEVOTIONAL: Arise and Work

Of the gold, silver, bronze, and iron there is no limit. Arise and work, and may the LORD be with you. — I Chronicles 22:16 (NASB)

Track and Field experts agree that the most crucial and problematic moment of any relay race is the handing off of the baton. On a metaphorical level, the same is true as “the baton is passed”–or attempted to be passed–from one generation to the next. As the most famous King of ancient Israel, David, was reaching the end of his life, he observed: “My son Solomon is young and inexperienced.” Therefore, seeking to “pass the baton,” the Bible explains that “David made ample preparations before his death” (I Chronicles 22:5). In verse 6 we read: “Then he called for his son Solomon, and charged him to build a house for the Lord God of Israel.” Noting how Israel was booming economically at the time, David told his son “Of the gold, silver, bronze, and iron there is no limit.” However, to make the new temple a reality, David then told his son: “Arise and work, and may the LORD be with you.” Looking at your bank or 401k statement, you may not believe your gold and silver are unlimited. However, our modern creature comforts give us a higher material standard of living than that of ancient kings. Moreover, your smartphone has far more computing power than NASA’s Apollo 11 program that in 1969 put a man on the Moon. We live in an age of tremendous resources. But David also told Solomon “Arise and work,” which is like today’s parlance “get off the couch and get busy.” As one preacher explained, “Prayer is not leaning against a shovel and wishing for a ditch.” Do your part and, if you are doing the right thing, “the LORD be with you.” As poet Maya Angelou wrote, “Nothing will work unless you do.”

S.G.D.