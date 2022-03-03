Dog Sledding Becomes Passion Project for Virginia Tech Alumna

Large parts of Alaska feature a stunning landscape of snow-capped mountains, beautiful rivers and creeks, and magnificent wildlife. The wilderness in this state of few people — caribou outnumber humans by a substantial amount — tends to overwhelm, and silence resonates as its loudest sound.

For many, the beauty and remoteness of this place make it the perfect location to live, and for Paige Drobny ’97, it certainly is.

Drobny feels that way even though living here means surviving crushing cold for half the year. She remains undeterred, even though living in her world means driving a dogsled 54 miles to the nearest town and then hopping in a truck for an additional three-hour drive just to get groceries.

In fact, the nearest town to her, Cantwell, once had 6 inches of snow fall — in July.

“There is just so much open space and so few people,” Drobny said. “I just love being out in nature and having it so close and accessible and not having that many people around.”

Drobny and her husband, Cody Strathe, also love Alaska for another reason. The state offers them the perfect opportunity to pursue their passion in life — sledding with their dogs.

Drobny and Strathe met in Seward, Alaska, in 2004 after Drobny, who graduated with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry from Virginia Tech’s College of Science, took a job as a fisheries biologist. They started dating and eventually moved to Fairbanks to pursue master’s degrees at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

They eventually married, but while in Fairbanks, they adopted a few Alaskan huskies from the animal shelter because they loved animals and loved being outside. The dogs served as companions on their exploration trips throughout Alaska.

They adopted a couple more dogs and took even more trips, including a caribou hunting excursion on the North Slope. Then, a friend suggested a new hobby.

“We had amassed a few dogs that we thought were really good, and someone was like, ‘Oh, you should try racing with them as a way to see new places and explore new trails,’” Drobny said. “So, I signed up for the Yukon Quest 300. I was told that was the hardest 300-mile race in the state, so I thought, ‘OK, I’ll do this one, and I’ll hate it, and we can go back to our normal life of traveling with dogs.’”

So in 2010, Drobny and Strathe put together a team, and she hopped on a sled built by Strathe. She finished the 300-mile version of the Yukon Quest in the dead of winter, surviving the snow-packed, treacherous route and occasionally braving temperatures that dipped to 40 below zero.

Drobny finished sixth in that race. But something strange happened at the finish line.

“When I got to the point where I was finished with my race, there were people continuing on and doing 1,000 miles,” she said. “I was sort of heartbroken. I didn’t want to stop. I wanted to keep going, and the dogs were having so much fun that I was addicted and hooked.”

The race started an addiction that continues today. In each year since, Drobny or Strathe or both have competed in various dog sledding events. In 2012, Drobny competed in the Yukon Quest 1000 and finished 14th in the 1,000-mile gauntlet, and the following year, she ran her first Iditarod — the nation’s premier dog sledding event.

She will be competing in her ninth Iditarod when it starts March 5, with a career-best finish of seventh coming both in 2019 and 2020. She has pocketed more than $75,000 in prize money, though that barely covers the care for their dogs.

For her and Strathe, though, they simply love being in the frozen landscape and providing happiness for their dogs, who were born to run in this environment.