Light Snow and Overnight Re-Freeze Expected With Next Winter Storm

A winter storm is expected to affect travel mostly in the central and eastern portions of the Commonwealth starting Friday night and into the weekend. Although less snowfall is anticipated in western Virginia, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor conditions and treat roads in areas affected by this next round of winter weather.

VDOT’s ability to pretreat ahead of this next storm will be limited due to recent rains and low pavement temperatures. If conditions allow, VDOT may pretreat by applying brine to some major routes ahead of this weekend’s weather event.

Low temperatures may create rapidly changing conditions and slick roads with this next round of snowfall. Drivers should continue to watch out for refreezing during below-freezing temperatures.

VDOT equipment operators in western Virginia have been working in shifts around the clock since Jan. 16 to plow roads, treat icy spots due to refreezing, remove downed trees and combat drifting snow.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.