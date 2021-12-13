Scenic Virginia Announces 2021 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest Winners

Virginia’s scenic beauty continued to be a tremendous source of comfort in an uncertain world. Notes Scenic Virginia Executive Director Leighton Powell, “We heard time and again

that our Commonwealth’s incredible scenic resources were boosting mind, body, and

spirit. Knowing that, we loved providing a reason to get people outdoors to capture their

favorite scenic places. They did, and we couldn’t be more pleased to share the Winners

and Honorable Mentions of our 14th Annual Photo Contest.”

The Best in Shpw Winner pictured here is “Birch Knob Sunset” taken from Birch Knob Tower in Dickenson County by Allen Street of Oakwood, Virginia. Street wrote, “These lonely mountains located in Southwest Virginia have been my home for years and provided a childhood that is unmatched in my opinion. This particular June evening, my girlfriend and I sat on the rocks at Birch Knob waiting on the sunset. As the sun sank lower in the sky, the warm glow of the sunlight started to reveal itself in the foreground followed by a pastel painting on the horizon. As this magical scene appeared in front of us, the lonesome sound of a whippoorwill erased the silence.”

Judges for the 2021 Contest were Ben Greenberg, a professional photographer and

author of Natural Virginia; Judy Watkins, Special Projects Manager at Virginia Tourism

Corporation; Tom Saunders, a professional photographer formerly with the Virginia

Department of Transportation; and Eugenia Anderson-Ellis, a Scenic Virginia Advisory

Board member and former president.

Notecard sets of the winning photos are available for purchase. A set of 10 cards (one of

each winning photo) is $20.00 plus $5.00 for shipping and handling. To place an order,

contact Scenic Virginia at (804) 643-VIEW (643-8439) or [email protected]



Scenic Virginia is the only statewide conservation group dedicated solely to preserving,

protecting, and enhancing the scenic beauty of the Commonwealth, with a particular

focus on the preservation of significant views and vistas.



To learn more about the organization, visit www.scenicvirginia.org and follow them on

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.