Attorney General-Elect Miyares Announces Solicitor General Pick

Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares has selected the first major hire for his administration. Andrew Ferguson, a homegrown Virginian from the Shenandoah Valley, will serve as the next Solicitor General for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He most recently served as Chief Counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“After interviewing several strong candidates, I am excited to announce that Andrew Ferguson will be my Solicitor General. Andrew is a public servant, cares deeply about the United States Constitution, and will be a key asset to both my administration and Virginians. I am proud to have him on our team,” said Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares.

Andrew Ferguson earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, where he graduated with highest distinction. He earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was an articles editor of the Virginia Law Review. After law school, he clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas on the Supreme Court of the United States and for Judge Karen L. Henderson on the D.C. Circuit. He also practiced law at several D.C. law firms, including the boutique appellate firm Bancroft PLLC, where he litigated cases at all levels of the federal judiciary.

Before accepting the appointment as Solicitor General, Andrew served as Chief Counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell from 2019 until 2021. In that role, he was Leader McConnell’s chief legal advisor and judicial confirmation strategist, including on the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Before serving as Leader McConnell’s Chief Counsel, Andrew served as Senior Special Counsel to then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) during the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh, and as Chief Counsel for Nominations and the Constitution to then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said that “Andrew Ferguson is a brilliant and dedicated lawyer with a passion for public service. Virginians will have an all-star Solicitor General to defend their rights and fight for the rule of law.”

“I am honored that Attorney General-elect Miyares has asked me to be his Solicitor General,” said Ferguson. “I am excited for this opportunity to serve my beloved home state, protect Virginians’ constitutional rights, and defend the rule of law in the Commonwealth.”