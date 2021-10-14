Physician, VT Alumnus Underwrites Medical School Students’ White Coats

The white coat is one of the most widely recognized symbols of medical professions.

Steeped in tradition at medical schools across the country, the White Coat Ceremony is a much-anticipated event that marks the beginning of a student’s journey into the profession. Sponsored in-part by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, the most important element of the ceremony is the oath that students take in front of family members, school leadership, and their peers to acknowledge their central obligation of caring for the patient.

For several years now, Virginia Tech alum and physician Richard Wardrop has underwritten the cost of the white coats at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. His donation enables the school to utilize that money in other ways to benefit students.

“This profession has been such a rewarding thing to me that I wanted to share it forward in some small way that was meaningful to my Hokie roots,” Wardrop said. “I used to walk across the Drillfield as an undergraduate and dream about the day when Virginia Tech had a medical school.”

Wardrop, whose specialties are internal medicine and pediatrics, graduated from Virginia Tech in 1994. Currently, he is the program director of the internal medicine residency program at The Cleveland Clinic. He has a Ph.D. and a medical degree from Ohio State University and completed his residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.